Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of Shaheen Raza, MPA from Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza.

In a tweet, he said that her services for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not be forgotten.

Shibli Faraz prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.