Minister For Information And Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Grieved Over Loss Of Precious Lives In PIA Plane Crash
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash in Karachi.
In tweet, the minister said it was a very sad accident. "We share the grief of the affected families," he said adding at present, the main focus was on rescue operations.