UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Information And Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Grieves Over Demise Of PTI MPA From KPK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz grieves over demise of PTI MPA from KPK

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PTI leader, and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PTI leader, and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel.

In a tweet, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had lost a good human being whose services for the party will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family

Recent Stories

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

1 minute ago

Russian firm, French far-right party settle unpaid ..

1 minute ago

International Online Seminar on COVID-19 on June 0 ..

2 minutes ago

CEO Health appeals to take precautionary measures ..

1 minute ago

District Police Chief, 3 Officers Killed in Blast ..

1 minute ago

PCB to decide the fate of remaining dues of PSL pl ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.