Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz grieves over demise of PTI MPA from KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PTI leader, and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel.

In a tweet, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had lost a good human being whose services for the party will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.