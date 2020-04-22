UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Information Technology And Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Takes Charge As Minister For IT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:28 PM

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque takes charge as Minister for IT

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday took the charge of the Ministry of IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday took the charge of the Ministry of IT.

He was welcomed by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, said a press release.

Related Topics

Technology

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Clu ..

30 seconds ago

Court acquits Hafiz Nauman in Lahore Parking Compa ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for strict action to be taken against ..

2 minutes ago

ESA Head in Russia Says Fall 2020 Optimal Time for ..

2 minutes ago

82 power pilferers held in three weeks

2 minutes ago

SHC rejects Khursheed, his son’s bail in assets ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.