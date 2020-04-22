Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque takes charge as Minister for IT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday took the charge of the Ministry of IT.

He was welcomed by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, said a press release.