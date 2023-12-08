Open Menu

Minister For Informing People About Non Halal Products

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad has emphasized on informing people about products which are not Halal.

He presided over a meeting which reviewed performance of Punjab Halal Development Agency here on Friday.

The Minister said that awareness regarding Halal items should be created among people with the help of print, electronic and social media. He said that seminar should be held for creating awareness about Halal products.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad directed the authorities to make food inspectors bound for carrying out strict inspection.

The minister said it was highly important to stop non Halal products in form of candies.

He further said that in case of violation a fine of Rs one million could be imposed along with imprisonment.

He said that there should be a logo of Punjab Halal Development Agency on products.

Food Authority Director General Asim Javed also attended the meeting.

