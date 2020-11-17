Minister for installation of CCTV cameras at examination centres

As part of reforms in the education sector, the department of elementary and secondary education is mulling over installation of CCTV cameras at examination centers to ensure transparency and merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :As part of reforms in the education sector, the department of elementary and secondary education is mulling over installation of CCTV cameras at examination centers to ensure transparency and merit.

While presiding over a meeting of educational boards heads, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Taraqai said the government would not compromise over quality and standard of education in the province and the department would introduce such question papers to access the qualification of the students in order to end the rote culture.

He directed the education department to concentrate their energies on students, examination boards, and missing facilities as well as use of technology, adding that in consultation with all stakeholders a comprehensive strategy would be chalked out in the education sector.

The minister asked the heads of all educational boards to get installed CCTV cameras at examination centres of public and private educational institutions and do not allow examinations at centers without cameras.

He noted that due to better incentives and service infrastructure the teaching has become a best career opportunity and highly qualified youth are attracting to this sector due to which the education system is also improving.

Shahram said that the provincial government has advertised thousands of posts of teachers including in merged districts which would be filled on merit.

Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and other high officials of the education department were also presented in the meeting and discussed in detail the holding of examinations, new education sessions in the wake of new coronavirus wave in the province.