Minister For Installing CCTV Cameras At Cash Boxes Of All Tombs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Minister for installing CCTV cameras at cash boxes of all tombs

Instructions have been issued to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at cash boxes of all tombs in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Instructions have been issued to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at cash boxes of all tombs in the province.

According to official sources here on Friday, caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir directed the administrators of tombs and Auqaf managers to install cameras for proper monitoring of cash boxes.

He visited tombs of Sufi saints while visiting different districts of the Punjab.

He said that during his visit, he had noticed that cameras were not installed at tombs under control of the Auqaf Department.

Azfar Ali also ordered for ensuring presence of the district administration representatives when the money was taken out of the cash boxes.

