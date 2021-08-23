UrduPoint.com

Minister For Intensifying Anti-dengue Activities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:53 PM

Minister for intensifying anti-dengue activities

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed the provincial and district teams to intensify anti dengue activities in educational institutions and hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed the provincial and district teams to intensify anti dengue activities in educational institutions and hospitals.

Chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat, here, the Health Minister said that children must be educated about dengue during zero period/hour.

The Minister said that in the last 24 hours, no dengue case was reported in the province. She said, "Dengue larva must be eliminated from all spots identified by Special branch." DG Health must personally visit all hospitals to ensure elimination of larva, she added.

She further said that the administration was working very hard to control dengue and corona.

Yasmin Rashid said that Corona vaccination was being launched at a large scale and there was no shortage of vaccine.

She said that Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure compliance with DEAG guidelines, adding that Parks and Horticulture Authority must focus on cleanliness of green belts and parks.

She further said that citizens were requested to monitor stagnant water in homes and offices whereas anti dengue activities must be initiated in mosques and shrines.

She said, "We are continuously monitoring the anti dengue activities and all institutions must ensure compliance with anti dengue guidelines."Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Shah said that all stakeholders would have to work in collaboration to control dengue.

Related Topics

Shortage Dengue Punjab Water Visit Rashid All From Cabinet Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

PTI campaign for Cantt board elections in full swi ..

PTI campaign for Cantt board elections in full swing

3 minutes ago
 12 COVID-19 patients died at Ayub Teaching Hospita ..

12 COVID-19 patients died at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to spend Rs10 bln on boarding sch ..

Balochistan govt to spend Rs10 bln on boarding schools establishment in every di ..

3 minutes ago
 MoST determined to improve EVM as per ECP requirem ..

MoST determined to improve EVM as per ECP requirements

3 minutes ago
 Election Commissioner Balochistan visits Zhob to r ..

Election Commissioner Balochistan visits Zhob to review measures local body elec ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK government to go for reforms, accountability

AJK government to go for reforms, accountability

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.