Minister for intensifying anti-dengue activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed the provincial and district teams to intensify anti dengue activities in educational institutions and hospitals.

Chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat, here, the Health Minister said that children must be educated about dengue during zero period/hour.

The Minister said that in the last 24 hours, no dengue case was reported in the province. She said, "Dengue larva must be eliminated from all spots identified by Special branch." DG Health must personally visit all hospitals to ensure elimination of larva, she added.

She further said that the administration was working very hard to control dengue and corona.

Yasmin Rashid said that Corona vaccination was being launched at a large scale and there was no shortage of vaccine.

She said that Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure compliance with DEAG guidelines, adding that Parks and Horticulture Authority must focus on cleanliness of green belts and parks.

She further said that citizens were requested to monitor stagnant water in homes and offices whereas anti dengue activities must be initiated in mosques and shrines.

She said, "We are continuously monitoring the anti dengue activities and all institutions must ensure compliance with anti dengue guidelines."Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Shah said that all stakeholders would have to work in collaboration to control dengue.