Minister for intensifying dengue surveillance activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed all stakeholders to intensify dengue surveillance activities in Punjab.

She issued these directions during the cabinet committee meeting here at Darbar hall, Civil Secretariat.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Usman Younis, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz, CEO LWMC, DG PHA and other officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the minister and chief secretary reviewed anti dengue activities in the province while Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore and Secretary P&SH Department presented progress review on anti dengue activities.

Representatives of different departments shared their respective activities to the minister.

In the meeting, approval was granted for three-month hiring of Sanitary Patrols in Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

On the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "All institutions must work in synergy to control dengue, adding that there will be no tolerance on laxity in dengue surveillance.

She said that people must keep their homes clean and ensure stagnant water was cleared immediately.

"If larva is found, the entire area must be cleansed," she added.

Chief Secretary Punjab said that dengue situation must be monitored in Punjab,adding that surveillance and case response must be improved in the province.

He said graveyards, tyre shops, and possible hotspots must be specially focused.