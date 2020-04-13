UrduPoint.com
Minister For Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Grieved Over Casualties In Aircraft Crash

Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of a training aircraft Mushshak near Gujrat, resulting in martyrdom of two soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of a training aircraft Mushshak near Gujrat, resulting in martyrdom of two soldiers.

In a message, the minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Ijaz Shah said that the country and nation would never forget the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan armed forces.

According to the ISPR, a Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushshak crashed Monday morning during its routine training mission near Gujrat in which two soldiers, a Major (instructor) and a Lieutenant (student pilot) embraced martyrdom.

