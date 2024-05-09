Open Menu

Minister For Interior Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Margalla Trails Patrol Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Margalla Trails Patrol Unit

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday formally inaugurated the Margalla Trails Patrol Unit, a new security system started in just seven days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday formally inaugurated the Margalla Trails Patrol Unit, a new security system started in just seven days.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad, Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a briefing about the Margalla Patrol Unit and introduced the patrolling unit to the minister.

The Minister inspected the motorcycle and cavalry unit and also met the police officers of the Margalla Trails Patrol Unit and advised them to perform their duties diligently.

A force of 60 police officers will patrol the Margalla trails, the unit has been formed to protect people on Margalla trails, the minister was briefed.

This unit consists of foot petrol, motorcycle petrol and Horseman consists of gasoline and the purpose of setting up the Margalla Trails Unit is to provide a safe environment to the citizens visiting the trails.

The Foot Patrol consists of 10 police officers who will patrol the trails on foot in full protective kit,

the motorcycle unit consists of 06 motorcycles and 16 officers, while Horsemen will patrol the trails on eight horses.

The minister said that if a citizen loses his way or there is an emergency, these officers will reach for immediate help. He directed the officials to take immediate steps to solve the problem of mobile signal in the Margalla Trails area.

He also directed the concerned officials to review the location for the installation of the mobile towers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Police Mobile Nasir

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan C ..

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..

4 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

7 minutes ago
 Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recr ..

Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

7 minutes ago
 All possible relief being provided to police pers ..

All possible relief being provided to police personnel

3 minutes ago
 IG Punjab provides house to family of another mar ..

IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers amo ..

Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients

17 minutes ago
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation ..

Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase

3 minutes ago
 LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suth ..

LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme

19 minutes ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

19 minutes ago
 Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines t ..

Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa

3 minutes ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Arm ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan

3 minutes ago
 DG Rangers commends martyrs for sustaining peace

DG Rangers commends martyrs for sustaining peace

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan