- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful IBO against Khawarij
Minister For Interior Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Security Forces For Successful IBO Against Khawarij
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against the Khawarij in Kurram
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against the Khawarij in Kurram.
In a message, Naqvi said that the security forces have foiled the nefarious intentions of the Khawarij by sending seven of them to hell.
While commending the successful operation, Interior Minister said that we salutes our professional and capable security forces fighting against the Fitna Al Khawarij.
He added that our brave security forces are determined and committed to eradicate the Fitna al Khawarij.
He stated that the security forces have made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days4 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel5 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan5 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st7 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest7 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production7 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 207 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children7 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates8 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC8 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"8 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas8 hours ago