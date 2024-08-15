Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful IBO against Khawarij

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against the Khawarij in Kurram.

In a message, Naqvi said that the security forces have foiled the nefarious intentions of the Khawarij by sending seven of them to hell.

While commending the successful operation, Interior Minister said that we salutes our professional and capable security forces fighting against the Fitna Al Khawarij.

He added that our brave security forces are determined and committed to eradicate the Fitna al Khawarij.

He stated that the security forces have made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.