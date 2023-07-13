Open Menu

Minister For Interior, Rana Sana Ullah Inaugurates Women's Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday inaugurated a Women's Police Station in the Federal capital in order to empower and cater needs of women by providing state-of-the-art facilities.

"The government has completed all the demands of Islamabad police by the establishing women's police station, increasing salaries and paying due allowances. Now, it is the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of the citizen," he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony.

The minister said that Islamabad was the face of the country as a huge diplomatic community lived here and analyzed the social setting of the country through the infrastructure and intuitions of Islamabad.

"Therefore, every institution of the federal capital should be a role model, particularly the police department as it deals the public mostly," he added.

Stressing the need of maintaining discipline in the force, Rana Sanaullah said a well-disciplined police department in the federal capital would help create a positive image of the country across the globe.

He said that the PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left no stone unturned to make the city modern and started different development projects in that regard.

Divulging details of the projects, he said that a total development projects worth Rs150 billion were underway in the capital out of which Rs 100 billion would be completed before elections.

"We have recruited 1700 more personnel in the force including 208 women which would help to maintain the law and order situation in the city," he said.

Paying homage to the Inspector General of Islamabad Police Nasir Akbar, he said that the credit for establishing women's police station went to him as he initiated the remarkable project and took great efforts for it.

"The behaviour of Islamabad police with citizens is commendable which more needed to be improved," he added.

