Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan urges judiciary to constitute full-court bench to hear plea of political parties in elections case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday asked the judiciary to constitute a full court bench to hear plea of political parties regarding elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday asked the judiciary to constitute a full court bench to hear plea of political parties regarding elections.

The political groups had made a request to the Supreme Court for establishing a larger bench to listen to genuine complaints of public representatives regarding elections in Punjab, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Organizing general elections in October would be a good option for the government due to financial stability, he said.

He stated that the incumbent government was engaged in compiling the census, while the security personnel had been deployed for the staff's security busy in collecting census data.

The minister said that government would provide security and financial resources to the ECP to hold transparent elections in October. Conducting elections in the province of Punjab with the old data could create many issues for the political representatives, he said.