Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah Criticizes Imran's Party For Training People To Damage Public Property

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah criticizes Imran's party for training people to damage public property

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for training dozens of people to damage public property and targeting security institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for training dozens of people to damage public property and targeting security institutions.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said that involving Afghan people in ransacking public property was a matter of serious concern. He said the government will take action against the lawbreakers.

The minister said the punishment would be rewarded to those guilty of a crime. He said Imran's party had trained the people a year back for attacking public and security places.

He said that planning was made by Imran's party well before time to attack security and public institutionsand added that some people who are guilty of criminal acts had been apprehended by law investigation departments.

In reply to a question, he accused Imran's party of evolving strategy before coming into power for spreading anarchy in this country. "We will not spare any law violators, " he warned.

To a question about the number of people arrested by police during the investigation, he said, some 43 people were trained by PTI to spread unrest in Lahore areas.

He further stated that around 50 to 100 people were given training to attack sensitive places and public property and a number of people involved in May 9 attacks had been arrested by police.

