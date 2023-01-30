Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan condemns Peshawar blast

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has strongly condemned the deadly explosion in Peshawar Police Lines mosque and said that attack on worshipers is a brutal and cowardly act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has strongly condemned the deadly explosion in Peshawar Police Lines mosque and said that attack on worshipers is a brutal and cowardly act.

He said that the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque incident is being investigated in all aspects and Federal institutions are fully supporting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that terrorists are the enemies of humanity and islam.

He said that the entire nation has made great sacrifices in the war against terror and we salute our martyrs.

He said that terrorists will be defeated and plots of the enemies of the country will be thwarted.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to raise the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to the families of victims. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.