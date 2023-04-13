UrduPoint.com

Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah Visits POF Wah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah visits POF Wah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah Cantt, where he was given a briefing on its production capabilities

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah Cantt, where he was given a briefing on its production capabilities.

POF Chairman Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan informed the minister that the consisted of 14 production units and 19 subsidiaries, in which 26,000 employees were serving.

"The POF has been catering to the defence requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces, and it is also exporting arms and ammunition to more than 40 Countries to earn foreign exchange," he added.

The minister appreciated the POF's production capabilities and its role in fulfilling the armed forces' defence requirements with state of the art arms and ammunition, besides those of the law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Rana SanaUllah

Recent Stories

UAE Journalists Association to host ‘Artificial ..

UAE Journalists Association to host ‘Artificial Intelligence Journalism World ..

2 minutes ago
 US to Continue to Tighten, Enforce Sanctions on Ru ..

US to Continue to Tighten, Enforce Sanctions on Russia - Commerce Secretary

6 minutes ago
 NA disallows bill seeking release of funds for ele ..

NA disallows bill seeking release of funds for elections in two provinces

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefa ..

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

33 minutes ago
 FDA launches smart card for residential, commercia ..

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercial properties

33 minutes ago
 To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman ..

To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman PRCS

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.