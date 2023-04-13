Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah visits POF Wah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah Cantt, where he was given a briefing on its production capabilities.

POF Chairman Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan informed the minister that the consisted of 14 production units and 19 subsidiaries, in which 26,000 employees were serving.

"The POF has been catering to the defence requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces, and it is also exporting arms and ammunition to more than 40 Countries to earn foreign exchange," he added.

The minister appreciated the POF's production capabilities and its role in fulfilling the armed forces' defence requirements with state of the art arms and ammunition, besides those of the law enforcement agencies.