Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of anchorperson, Junaid Saleem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of anchorperson, Junaid Saleem.

In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with Junaid Saleem, anchorperson of Programme 'Hasb-e-Hal' and Chief Editor daily 'Insaf'.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.