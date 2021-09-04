UrduPoint.com

Minister For Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Condoles Death Of Junaid Saleem's Mother

Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:37 PM

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of anchorperson, Junaid Saleem

In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with Junaid Saleem, anchorperson of Programme 'Hasb-e-Hal' and Chief Editor daily 'Insaf'.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.

