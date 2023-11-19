Open Menu

Minister For Introducing Sindh's Tourist Attraction At International Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism and Environment Arshad Wali Muhammad on Sunday said that the Sindh government was taking steps to introduce the Sindh province's tourist attractions at the international level in the World Travel Market, London. Sites with attractive scenery will be included in international tourism.

He expressed these views while meeting a delegation of journalists.

The caretaker provincial minister said that the tourism industry is investing heavily in the world travel market and the Sindh government is trying hard to ensure that Sindh can get its due place in the tourism industry formulating an integrated strategy for aviation companies, hotel management industry and guides to promote the trend of local and international tourism in Sindh in a market-oriented manner, resulting in employment opportunities at the local level and suitable environment will be available for foreign investment.

The provincial minister further said that the natural lakes and the difference in ambient temperature at the highest point in Sindh are a source of attraction for tourists, in the context of which the tourism department is making proposals for the promotion of the hotel industry, which will be finalized very soon.

