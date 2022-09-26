Minister for joint efforts for timely completion of BRT Red Line project

UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon stressed on joint efforts by all partners to ensure timely completion of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Red Line Project within approved cost.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon stressed on joint efforts by all partners to ensure timely completion of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Red Line Project within approved cost.

He was chairing a meting of board of Directors of Trans Karachi held here on Monday to review ongoing development work on the construction of the infrastructure of the BRT Red Line project.

To expedite the project matters the meting the BoD decided to convene its meetings at least once in every month while initially Board would meet twice a month.

The estimated cost of the Red Line project was $ 505 million and rising inflation may escalate the project cost, Sharjeel Memon said adding that joint efforts needed to be taken for the timely completion of the project in the interest of the citizens.

Sindh government wanted completion of the project within stipulated time frame to avert enhancement of cost of the project and it could be made possible with teamwork, he said and warned that the concerned partner would be hold responsible in case of delay in any section of the project.

Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Captain R Altaf Sario, Justice Retired Shaiq Usmani, VC NED University Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Rukhsana Rahoja, CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ajlal, Shumail Sikandar and other members of Board of Directors attended the meeting.

