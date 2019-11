Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister (PM) office here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister (PM) office here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Gondal was also present in the meeting, said a PM office press release issued here.

The PTI MNA from Dera Ismail Khan Division discussed with the Prime Minister issues relating to his constituency.