Minister For Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Grieved Over Loss On Lives In Train Inferno Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur grieved over loss on lives in train inferno incident

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident with Tezgam Express in Rahim Yar Khan.

He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He also prayed for the early recovery of injured.

