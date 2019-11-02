UrduPoint.com
Minister For Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Warns JUI-F Chief Not To Criticize State Institutions

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:49 PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday warned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should stop criticizing the national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday warned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should stop criticizing the national institutions.

He challenged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to face him in the electoral ground and offered to leave his seat for re-election.

He questioned that how a person who had lost his seat in the general election is now demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, private news channel reported.

He said PM Imran Khan fought the Kashmir's case on international forums but Maulana Fazl is trying to sabotage all efforts of the government for the rights of Kashmiris through Azadi March.

He said the stubbornness of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has caused unbearable loss to the Kashmir cause and Indian media is celebrating JUI-F's Azadi March.

Ali Amin announced to hold a public gathering in the constituency of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and gather more people which the opposition could not collectively do in the Federal capital.

