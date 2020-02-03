(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level giving a voice to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing an event organized here by the Private Schools Association Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day Celebrations, he stated that prime minister is raising the voice of Indian occupied Kashmiris at every fora in the world to present the real picture of Human Rights violations in the valley.

The minister stressed the international community to play their vital role in resolving the long-standing issue of Kashmir in regard with the resolution of United Nations.

He also lamented over the silence of world on the important issue in which millions of people are deprived off their basic rights for many decades.

Ali Amin Gandapur further stated that Indian forces have crossed every limit of cruelty on more than 80 million people imprisoned illegally in the occupied valley.

He condemned the atrocities of Indian forces and deprivation of people of valley from their basic rights.

He said the world and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be aware that Pakistan firmly stands with the people of Occupied Kashmir in this hour of need.