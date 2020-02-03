UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Highlights Kashmir Case At Int'l Level: Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:25 PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan highlights Kashmir case at int'l level: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level giving a voice to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level giving a voice to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing an event organized here by the Private Schools Association Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day Celebrations, he stated that prime minister is raising the voice of Indian occupied Kashmiris at every fora in the world to present the real picture of Human Rights violations in the valley.

The minister stressed the international community to play their vital role in resolving the long-standing issue of Kashmir in regard with the resolution of United Nations.

He also lamented over the silence of world on the important issue in which millions of people are deprived off their basic rights for many decades.

Ali Amin Gandapur further stated that Indian forces have crossed every limit of cruelty on more than 80 million people imprisoned illegally in the occupied valley.

He condemned the atrocities of Indian forces and deprivation of people of valley from their basic rights.

He said the world and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be aware that Pakistan firmly stands with the people of Occupied Kashmir in this hour of need.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Event From Million

Recent Stories

UAE President urges all to &#039;develop sound env ..

28 minutes ago

UAE President urges all to &#039;develop sound env ..

28 minutes ago

Coronavirus to Have Temporary Effect on China's Ec ..

3 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof in conversation with Javeria Khan

46 minutes ago

Belgian Foreign Minister Arrives in Baghdad for Of ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's Aircraft Did Not Breach Syrian Border - R ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.