Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar inaugurates blocks of IBA complex

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday inaugurated the extended blocks of Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday inaugurated the extended blocks of Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) complex.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, the minister said that a part of the happy ending came to me, adding that it was a fundamental right of the legal fraternity.

He said that the Constitution was superior to everybody and judges were more bound to follow it.

The minister said that a good system should be developed for the next generations, adding that attitude is the problem, to correct attitude. He said that the lawyers are the main component for the development of the country, adding that if they fight for the rights of others then their rights should also be heard.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Rs 600 million have been allocated for bar councils, adding that it was necessary to overcome weaknesses in the system and professionalism was also a need of time.

He said that the legislation has been introduced to conclude the cases on merit, adding that lawyers are an integral part of the law and justice system. He said that provincial governments along with the Federal government should also work for the welfare of lawyers.