Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar congratulates newly elected chairman KP bar council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Saturday congratulates Ahmed Farooq Khattak on being elected as the Vice Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

The minister said that Ahmed Farooq Khattak is a dedicated bar leader, I expect that he will provide excellent leadership to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and associations across the province and continue his work for the welfare of lawyers.

He assured his full support and on behalf of the Federal government.

The law minister added that he congratulates the Independent Group on another success.