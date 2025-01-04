Open Menu

Minister For Law And Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Congratulates Newly Elected Chairman KP Bar Council

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar congratulates newly elected chairman KP bar council

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Saturday congratulates Ahmed Farooq Khattak on being elected as the Vice Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Saturday congratulates Ahmed Farooq Khattak on being elected as the Vice Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

The minister said that Ahmed Farooq Khattak is a dedicated bar leader, I expect that he will provide excellent leadership to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and associations across the province and continue his work for the welfare of lawyers.

He assured his full support and on behalf of the Federal government.

The law minister added that he congratulates the Independent Group on another success.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Law Minister Government

Recent Stories

JKNF urges for immediate UN intervention to help r ..

JKNF urges for immediate UN intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute

53 seconds ago
 'Necessary to remove weeds from wheat crop'

'Necessary to remove weeds from wheat crop'

54 seconds ago
 Saif sees Bagan attack conspiracy to disrupt peace ..

Saif sees Bagan attack conspiracy to disrupt peace in Kurram

56 seconds ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir T ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar congratulates newly elect ..

57 seconds ago
 CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro

CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro

7 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari t ..

President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death

7 minutes ago
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condem ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemns Turbat blast, expresses sor ..

5 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condemns bomb attack on bus in Turbat

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

5 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

5 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

5 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather to dominate city

Partly cloudy weather to dominate city

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan