Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar extends greeting to Hindu community on occasion of Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday extended his warmest greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the joyous occasion of Holi.

He said that this festival of colors is a celebration of hope, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil.

It reminds us of the strength found in diversity and the importance of harmony and mutual respect in our society.

The minister said that Pakistan is a nation where people of all faiths contribute to its progress, and our Constitution guarantees equal rights and freedoms for all.

Let this Holi be a time to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and unity, fostering an inclusive and tolerant society. Wishing everyone a happy, peaceful, and prosperous Holi.