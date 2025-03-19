- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars' delegations
Minister For Law And Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Holds Meetings With Bars' Delegations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 10:55 PM
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held meetings with delegations of various bars including Multan High Court Bar, Faisalabad District Bar and others
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held meetings with delegations of various bars including Multan High Court Bar, Faisalabad District Bar and others.
The delegations of Murree, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khushab, and Rawalpindi Bars also met the law minister.
The full cabinet of the Multan High Court Bar, including Zahir Khan Mughal President Multan High Court Bar, Safdar Sarsana Secretary, and Vice Chairman Hafiz Shoaib Qureshi were present in the meeting.
Law minister assured that steps will be taken soon and full financing will be provided to solve the problems related to the bar.
The minister also issued grant in aid checks for Rawalpindi Bar, Fateh Jang, and Murree Bar construction and renovation projects. In addition, the establishment of Federal courts was also discussed, which the law minister assured full support from the government.
Recent Stories
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..
UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik
Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary
Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day
Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy
Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars ..
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured: Spokesperson
Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects in Education and Health depart
Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed10 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day2 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars' delegations2 minutes ago
-
Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects in Education and Health depart2 minutes ago
-
PM extends greetings on occasion of Nowruz5 minutes ago
-
Senate body adopts Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 20256 minutes ago
-
Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportat ..41 minutes ago
-
PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar60 minutes ago
-
Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunting60 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotting National Security Committee60 minutes ago