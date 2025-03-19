Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars' delegations

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held meetings with delegations of various bars including Multan High Court Bar, Faisalabad District Bar and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held meetings with delegations of various bars including Multan High Court Bar, Faisalabad District Bar and others.

The delegations of Murree, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khushab, and Rawalpindi Bars also met the law minister.

The full cabinet of the Multan High Court Bar, including Zahir Khan Mughal President Multan High Court Bar, Safdar Sarsana Secretary, and Vice Chairman Hafiz Shoaib Qureshi were present in the meeting.

Law minister assured that steps will be taken soon and full financing will be provided to solve the problems related to the bar.

The minister also issued grant in aid checks for Rawalpindi Bar, Fateh Jang, and Murree Bar construction and renovation projects. In addition, the establishment of Federal courts was also discussed, which the law minister assured full support from the government.