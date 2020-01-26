Minister for liquidation of arrears from all institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday asked all the officers concerned to take immediate and all possible efforts for the liquidation of arrears from Government, Semi Government, Autonomous Bodies and Organizations and submit their reports within fifteen days and those who fail to perform well, would be taken to task.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he also directed the officers to make all out efforts to meet the assigned targets of the current financial year, adding that all officers should ensure their punctuality and regularity in their respective offices to facilitate the people, according to a statement.

The Provincial Minister asked the officers to remain polite and humble while dealing with the people as he would not tolerate any misconduct in this regard.

Briefing the meeting Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that a number of teams were being constituted for the liquidation of arrears from Govt., Semi Govt., Autonomous Bodies and Organizations as well and it was hoped that better results would come soon.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director Iqbal Ahmed and other officers also attended the meeting.