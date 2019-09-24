Minister for Literacy and non-formal Education, Raja Rashid Hafeez directs to add more beds for dengue patients

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Literacy and non-formal education, Raja Rashid Hafeez Tuesday directed the administration of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) to increase the number of beds upto 300 for dengue patients.

During a surprise visit to BBH, the Minister who is also the District Focal person for dengue said that as the dengue fever outbreak has gripped the Rawalpindi district, there is need to remain vigilant to cope with any emerging situation, he said.

Raja expressed annoyance over the parking of taxis and rikshaws in front of hospital's emergency gate and directed the Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) to talk to the city traffic police officer and removed the illegal parking.

The minister also directed the AMS to make proper seating arrangements for patients outside scanning area and cleanliness and house keeping activities should be regularly conducted.

Earlier the focal person took the round of dengue ward and High Dependency Unit and inquired after health of the patients admitted in the hospitalThe patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction over the treatment being provided to them.