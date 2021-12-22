Minister for local authorities to ensure implementation of all laws in housing societies

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan said on Wednesday that it was the responsibility of local authorities of all departments concerned including local government to ensure 100 percent implementation of all laws and operational NOCs, including solid and liquid waste management in housing societies

SIAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan said on Wednesday that it was the responsibility of local authorities of all departments concerned including local government to ensure 100 percent implementation of all laws and operational NOCs, including solid and liquid waste management in housing societies.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of local officials of the departments concerned held at DC Office Committee Room Sialkot to ensure the implementation of laws and SOPs in housing societies.

He said the owners of all housing societies were committed to ensure the supply of clean drinking water, and certificate of availability of clean drinking water would be obtained from the owner societies, in this regard, He said that operational NOCs of the housing societies would be reviewed and action would be taken against those societies who failed to provide quality services and their NOCs would also be canceled.

The Provincial Minister said that Sialkot would be made a model district in terms of housing societies.

He said that weekly meetings would be held to ensure implementation of rule and regulation in housing societies and the practice would ensure implementation in all districts of the province.

Rizwan said that assistant commissioners of four tehsils should present a detailed report of all approved and unapproved housing societies of their tehsils in the next meeting.

The Minister said that government officials should perform their professional duties with honesty and national spirit.

He said that strict action would be taken against the housing societies that were causing environmental pollution.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq directed the local revenue authorities to submit a comprehensive report on state land in all housing societies.

He said that officers and employees who showed negligence in performing their duties would be held accountable and no concession would be given to anyone in this regard. The construction work in illegal buildings would be stopped, he added.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza,COMCS Zubair Wattoo, CEO District Council Faisal Shehzad, DO EnvironmentImtiaz Ahmed and the officials concerned.