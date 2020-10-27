UrduPoint.com
Minister For Local Bodies, Rural Development Condemns Seminary Blast

Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Bodies, Elections and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Khan has strongly condemned the blast on a seminary of Peshawar here on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said those targeting innocent citizens had no religion and they would be dealt with iron hand.

Expressing solidarity with bereaved families, he expressed grief over loss of precious lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the provincial government was providing best possible treatment to the injured in hospitals.

Akbar Ayub Khan said these barbaric elements could not shake the government's resolve to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestation.

