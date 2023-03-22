UrduPoint.com

Minister For Local Govt Visits Free Flour Distribution Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Minister for Local Govt visits free flour distribution points

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government, Ibrahim Hasan Murad here on Wednesday visited the double road and Liaquat Bagh free flour distribution points and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema were also present.

The minister inspected the arrangements including the counters set up at the free flour points and inquired about the delivery process and quality of free flour from the citizens. He also checked the weight of the flour bags.

The DC briefed the provincial minister about the delivery of flour in Rawalpindi.

Ibrahim Murad said that the initiative was taken by the caretaker government to provide relief to the citizens.

He directed the authorities concerned to utilise all available resources to ensure a smooth supply of free flour to the poor and deserving citizens at all points.

He expressed satisfaction over arrangements made in Rawalpindi to supply free flour to the citizens and instructed the staff posted at the free flour points to deal with the citizens politely.

