Minister For Making Emergency Service 15 More Efficient

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has directed the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to make Emergency Service 15 more efficient and repair the faulty security cameras installed in Lahore without any delay.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister's House under his chairmanship on Friday. The meeting was convened on the direction of the Chief Minister to review the issues of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PSCA Kamran Khan gave a briefing on the performance and issues of the authority.

Raja Basharat said that steps should be taken to activate the inactive e-challan sites in the city. It was decided in the meeting that the approval of the revised decisions of the Executive Committee of the PSCA would be sought from the Punjab Cabinet at the earliest.

Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D, CCPO and other officers were also present on the occasion.

