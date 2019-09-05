Minister for making historical places more attractive

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wednesday said the Archaeology department should make the historical places more attractive for tourists to promote tourism by adopting modern ways.

The minister expressed these remarks while chairing a meeting of CM's Special Monitoring Unit here in CM Secretariat to review the performance of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism (YASAT) department.

Secretary YASAT briefed the members about the working of different sections of the department. He said that Punjab cabinet had approved the first tourism policy that would be announced this month.

A mobile application would soon be introduced for the assistance of tourists, they would be able to access and find tourism sites and get the facility of accommodation through this mobile application, he added.

He announced the government was working to make youth affairs a part of Sports department.

Minister YASAT Rai Taimoor Bhatti directed the secretary to devise a plan for next one year and also a five year plan should be made to increase cultural and tourism activities.

He also directed to complete infrastructure of sports complexes that was pending since years.

The Minister said, "The Punjab government was introducing the concept of sports schools to enhance our participation in Olympics and international sports competitions." For that purpose separate schools would be established and facilities would be provided to existing schools and colleges, he added.

He said that through a transparent procedure the tradition of sports competitions would continue at divisional, district and union council level.

"The government was making reforms in Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab," he added.

He said, "Hotel management was a science that can enhance tourism so we were improving our hotel management system." He said, "There are better opportunities in Punjab for religious tourism and it will present soft image of our country to outer world and the government was working on it." Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal, head of Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) Fazeel Asif, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mujtaba Pracha, member planning and development for YASAT and other representatives from the department attended the meeting.