Minister For Making Transparent System To Give Breeders Their Royalty

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Minister for making transparent system to give breeders their royalty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Monday said that a transparent system should be made to give breeders their royalty.

Addressing a meeting held on effective market research system with regard to seed auction here, he said that scientists should get their due right in system of variety, hybrid and technology.

There must be a work code for pre-qualification of seed companies and a prerequisite of performance bond should be fulfilled, he added.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said the government would give medals and cash prizes to scientists exhibiting extraordinary performance.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani said it was need of the hour to stop illegal sale of seeds.

It is pertinent to mention here that approval was given for opening of easy assignment account at the earliest.

