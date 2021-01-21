Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, political situation in the country was discussed in detail, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

The minister for Maritime Affairs apprised the prime minister of Pak-China Joint Venture. The proposed joint venture will be a great milestone towards the realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for country's development.

