Minister For Maritime Affairs Calls On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:58 PM

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and briefed him about the recently held elections of International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Besides, the Prime Minister was also apprised of the meetings with the Transport Ministers of UK, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Maldives held on the sidelines of the IMO Convention, for getting maximum share of maritime transportation business for Pakistan.

The Minister for Maritime Affairs also briefed the Prime Minister about the measures taken by the government for the facility of sea ferries, good arrangements at seaports during the COVID-19 pandemic due to better policies and the positive impressions about Karachi Port's vaccination campaign in Karachi.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Minister for Maritime Affairs for enhancing Pakistan's role in international sea trade.

