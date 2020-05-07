UrduPoint.com
Minister For Maritime Affairs, HBL Bank Chairman Call On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:46 AM

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and HBL Bank Chairman Sultan Ali Allana called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and HBL Bank Chairman Sultan Ali Allana called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi briefed the prime minister about the affairs of his ministry, especially the measures taken at seaports and other related issues in the wake of COVID0-19 outbreak.

He told the prime minister that the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) had approved the proposal of relaxation in the payment of demurrage by ships in case of over-stay at the ports.

The proposal approved by the ECC on the direction of the prime minister would now be formally endorsed by the cabinet. According to the ECC approval, this facility would be available till May 31, he added.

The minister for maritime affairs told the prime minister that despite the difficult situation of coronavirus, the country's ports were kept operational in contrast to other big ports of the region which had faced closure.

The HBL Bank chairman appreciated the prime minister for giving the historic and largest ever economic stimulus package for the provision of relief to the masses in view of the coronavirus situation.

Sultan Ali Alana also congratulated the prime minister for running the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in a transparent way on the basis of merit.

The prime minister lauded the services and assistance of HBL Bank in delivering the Ehsaas Emergency Cash to the deserving.

