Minister for Maritime hosts luncheon reception for Uzbekistan delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday hosted a luncheon reception for Uzbekistan delegation visiting Pakistan.

The delegation was led by Deputy Chairman Uzbekistan Railways Akmal Kamalov, said a press release.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Usmanov also attended the reception.

During reception, "Matters of mutual interests were discussed".

Uzbekistan delegation emphasized on enhancing logistical cooperation with the ports and showed keen interest in off dock terminal for transit trade through rail and road.

Minister thanked them and agreed on close cooperation in future.