Minister For Maritimes Lashes Out At Sindh Govt Over Improper Administrative Matters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 12:48 PM

Minister for Maritimes lashes out at Sindh govt over improper administrative matters

Ali Zaidi says that the federal government has done and is doing all it can to help the useless and corrupt provincial Sindh government. Â 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2021) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Monday lashed out at Sindh government over improper administrative matters.

In a post on social-networking website, the minister said, “Federal government has done and is doing all it can to help the useless and corrupt provincial Sindh government which for years failed to clean the storm drains and pick up trash.

He said, “Hope we don’t drown in our own garbage once again. May Allah have mercy upon this city.”

More Stories From Pakistan

