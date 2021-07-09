Minister for measures to prevent electrocution incidents

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Friday directed all power distribution companies to ensure preventive measures before monsoon rains so that loss of precious lives could be warded off

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister of Sindh for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Friday directed all power distribution companies to ensure preventive measures before monsoon rains so that loss of precious lives could be warded off.

According to a statement issued here, the provincial minister instructed heads of K-Electric, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Powers Company (SEPCO) to take all necessary steps to prevent incidents of electrocution usually occur after rain and accumulation of water around power installations.

No negligence would be tolerated in the regard as protection of lives and properties of citizens was among the top priorities of government, Shaikh maintained.

The energy minister also sought details of preventive measures envisaged by the Discos in connection with monsoon season. He directed them to submit details about power load shedding in different areas of the province.

The minister further asked HESCO and SEPCO to submit detail of works under the Village Electrification Program and called for timely completion of the projects.