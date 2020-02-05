Minister for Mineral Resources Mohammad Shafiq passes

(@fidahassanain)

Minister Mohammad Shafiq died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad. The politicians and party workers expressed grief over his sudden death.

Mohammad Shafiq was elected to the legislative assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Circle III, Ghanshay .

Gilgit-Baltistan Information department also confirmed the death of Mohammad Shafiq and made a tweet in this regard.

He was in Islamabad when cardiac arrest claimed his life. The politicians and local workers expressed grief over the sudden death of the minister, praying for his soul.