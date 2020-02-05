UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Mineral Resources Mohammad Shafiq Passes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:34 PM

Minister for Mineral Resources Mohammad Shafiq passes

Minister Mohammad Shafiq died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad. The politicians and party workers expressed grief over his sudden death.  

Gilgit Baltistan: Mohammad Shafiq—the minister for mineral resources—has passed away today. He died of cardiac arrest.

Mohammad Shafiq was elected to the legislative assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Circle III, Ghanshay .

Gilgit-Baltistan Information department also confirmed the death of Mohammad Shafiq and made a tweet in this regard.

He was in Islamabad when cardiac arrest claimed his life. The politicians and local workers expressed grief over the sudden death of the minister, praying for his soul.

Related Topics

Islamabad Circle From

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Phone Talks With Putin Constructive

3 minutes ago

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Makes New 3D Space Printer, Testing on Inte ..

3 minutes ago

Two Militants, 1 Police Officer Killed in Gunfire ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), judges express co ..

13 minutes ago

Depression cases surge in Kashmir Valley amid cont ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.