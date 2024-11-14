Open Menu

Minister For Mines And Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani Cracks Down On Unauthorized Mining In Attock District

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM

A high-level meeting, chaired by Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Thursday to evaluate the performance of the mining industry in Attock District

Secretary Mines and Minerals Perviaz Iqbal, Director General Mines and Minerals Raja Mansoor Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, and DPO Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan were in attendance.

The meeting emphasized the importance of coordination between the Mines and Minerals department and the district administration to address pressing issues. Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza's efforts were commended, and district officers were instructed to work closely with the administration.

