Minister For Minority Affairs Meets Journalists, Sikh Pilgrims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Lahore Press Club.
A large number of Sikh pilgrims from India were present on the occasion while former President of Chandigarh Press Club Punjab, India, and Secretary General of Indian Journalists Union, Balender Singh Jammu, and various Indian journalists were also present.
President of Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad and Syed Badr Saeed etc. welcomed the distinguished guests. Ramesh Singh Arora said that he was very happy to come to Lahore Press Club while religious minorities in Pakistan, especially the Sikh community, have complete religious freedom and protection.
Sikh pilgrims from India are provided with best facilities and perform their religious rituals without any hindrance. He further said that the facilities that the minorities get in Pakistan are not available to any minority including Muslims in India. "We are living a prosperous and peaceful life in Pakistan," he added.
President of Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari, said that Lahore Press Club and Chandigarh Press Club in India are playing a significant role in further developing relations between the two countries. Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and Arshad Ansari presented traditional gifts to the Sikh community.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Burewala CO office catches fire, inquiry ordered5 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari directs foolproof security arrangements for Ashura-e-Muharram12 seconds ago
-
Gang of criminals smashed with five arrests, recovery of looted valuables, weapons17 seconds ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover complete10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews steps against dengue10 minutes ago
-
Rs.976.6 million fine imposed on 9,583 power pilferers10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 478 power pilferers in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
NA passes Finance Bill-2024 with majority vote20 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed20 minutes ago
-
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO24 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders for immediate functioning of industrial zone, multi-purpose commercial complex Chama ..30 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign officially launched in KP30 minutes ago