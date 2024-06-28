Minister for minority affairs meets journalists, Sikh pilgrims

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Lahore Press Club.

A large number of Sikh pilgrims from India were present on the occasion while former President of Chandigarh Press Club Punjab, India, and Secretary General of Indian Journalists Union, Balender Singh Jammu, and various Indian journalists were also present.

President of Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad and Syed Badr Saeed etc. welcomed the distinguished guests. Ramesh Singh Arora said that he was very happy to come to Lahore Press Club while religious minorities in Pakistan, especially the Sikh community, have complete religious freedom and protection.

Sikh pilgrims from India are provided with best facilities and perform their religious rituals without any hindrance. He further said that the facilities that the minorities get in Pakistan are not available to any minority including Muslims in India. "We are living a prosperous and peaceful life in Pakistan," he added.

President of Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari, said that Lahore Press Club and Chandigarh Press Club in India are playing a significant role in further developing relations between the two countries. Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora and Arshad Ansari presented traditional gifts to the Sikh community.