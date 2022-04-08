UrduPoint.com

Minister For Monitoring Food Prices In Market

April 08, 2022

Minister for monitoring food prices in market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Friday directed the concerned authorities to closely monitor the relief given to the people by the provincial government in prices of food items.

He directed the concerned authorities to also ensure the availability of food items at discounted rates in Sasta bazaars and monitor the prices of edible items.

Meanwhile, according to Food Department officials, 63,000 bags of flour are being distributed in Peshawar on a daily basis at government discounted rates through mobile trucks, cell points, Sasta bazaars and registered flour dealers.

It was informed that in order to ensure the provision of relief to the people during Ramadan, the officials of Food Department under the supervision of Additional Secretary Food Department and Ration Controller visit different areas of Peshawar regularly.

The Food department official said that apart from Sasta Bazaar, special counter were set up at Mega Marts and Super Stores in Peshawar for facilitation of masses.

The citizens can contact on phone number 091.9225395 in case of complaint.

