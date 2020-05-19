Minister for Narcotics Control calls on Prime Minister

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Matters related to Ministry of Narcotics Control were discussed during the meeting, a press release of the PM Office issued here said.