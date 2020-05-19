UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Narcotics Control Calls On Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Minister for Narcotics Control calls on Prime Minister

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Matters related to Ministry of Narcotics Control were discussed during the meeting, a press release of the PM Office issued here said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

36 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

1 hour ago

AAC pays surprise visit to bazaar to check price l ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.