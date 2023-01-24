Minister for Narcotics Control commissions AVS for operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti has commissioned Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Vigilance Squads (AVS); a swift, smart and service-oriented modern proactive mobile patrolling unit, for operations aimed at countering drug prevalence around educational institutions, community centres and public transport terminals in urban areas.

The AVS in the first phase would operate in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi.

The Minister during his visit to ANF Headquarters was briefed about the performance of the Force.

Chief of Staff ANF, Brig. Riffat Ali Khan presented a comprehensive review of ANF's performance for the year 2022.

Shazain Bugti was received by Director General (DG) ANF Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik, HI(M).

Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Ms Humaira Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Performance appraisal encompassed efforts undertaken in a drug supply reduction, drug demand reduction, international cooperation and training domains.

Total drug seizures by Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) in 2022 summed up to 227.2 metric tons, out of which ANF seizures were 116.2 metric tons, with ANF share amounting to 51.

1% of complete IATF seizures.

By accounts of drug make and type, ANF seizures of plant-based drugs were 79.986 metric tons (68.95% of seized drugs), synthetic drugs were 3.582 metric tons (3.08%), Chemical Precursors were 25.695 metric tons (22.11%) and other substances 6.9 metric tons (5.8%).

Drug Traffickers used different modes; against which ANF seizures through land-based operations were 111.328 metric tons, seizures at seaports added up to 3.312 metric tons and airports were 428 kgs. Seizures against drug trafficking attempts through parcels at mailing offices were 1.147 metric tons.

The Minister was informed that 30 internationally coordinated intelligence operations were also conducted with assistance from international partners, 324 individuals were arrested in ANF's operations at airports to foil drug trafficking attempts to other countries, and out of total arrests 1508 were made during the year, 595 drug traffickers were convicted in various trials bringing the conviction rate to a remarkable 87%.

The Minister was apprised that 1810 individuals received treatment at model addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres (MATRCs) in Karachi, Islamabad, Sukkur and Hyderabad.