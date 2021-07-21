UrduPoint.com
Minister For Narcotics Control Condoles Demise Of Arif Nizami

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Minister for Narcotics Control condoles demise of Arif Nizami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned journalist Arif Nizami.

He prayed to Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said, the services of Arif Nizami in the field of journalism would always be remembered, adding, Nizami was a very close friend and colleague.

Arif Nizami's absence would always be felt in the world of journalism, the minister added.

