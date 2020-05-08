Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati congratulates Pak Navy, ANF on latest major seizure

Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Friday congratulated the Pak Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on a successful operation which resulted in a major seizure of narcotics worth around Rs 3 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Friday congratulated the Pak Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on a successful operation which resulted in a major seizure of narcotics worth around Rs 3 billion.

The minister said that such action by ANF during the phase of COVID-19 was appreciable as seized contraband included 100 kg of crystal methamphetamine.

He said that drug free society was among the top priority of the government and future of the young generation would be protected through strict action against those involved in drug pushing activities.

The minister said that drug smugglers were the enemies of humanity and they would not be spared.

All out efforts would be made to protect the country as well as region from the menace of drug, he maintained.